Measure Protocol Engages Kristin Luck as an Advisor
Blockchain experts will work with Luck on raising awareness surrounding the use of this technology to solve data quality issues in the market research industry
"We're using blockchain to help address a number of enduring issues in the market research industry, such as data quality, privacy, transparency and accountability, to name a few," said Paul Neto, co-founder and CMO of Measure Protocol. "Kristin is the perfect person to help strategically guide us through our early stage product development and advise us on how to go about proposing a fundamental shift in how researchers and brands engage with consumers."
Measure Protocol was founded on the belief that blockchain can provide the basis for changing the way respondents and researchers interact. For consumers, this technology allows sovereignty and better privacy controls over their own data, along with fair rewards. For researchers, this type of protocol-based approach saves money and increases data quality through transparency and automated techniques such as profile verification, reputation tracking and the ability to reuse shared data.
"Measure's approach is poised to transform survey research, with the result being better data quality and improved respondent engagement," said Luck. "During my 20+ years in market research, I have seen a number of persistent industry problems, and I’ve also seen new technologies to 'solve' these problems come and go. With Measure's blockchain-powered approach I believe we have a real opportunity to effect positive change in data quality."
Measure Protocol aims to maximize the supply of accurate, representatively sampled data about individuals. The company’s approach features a simple, standardized pricing model indexed by scarcity and complexity, a reputation system for both buyers and contributors that encourages efficient survey design and good faith participation, and a set of economic incentives to encourage data reuse.
About Measure Protocol
Measure was founded in 2018 by a group of media, ad tech, and market research technology veterans with leadership based around the globe in London, Toronto, Chennai and Silicon Valley. Created to help consumers take ownership of their data and address data quality issues for buyers, Measure is an open blockchain-based protocol that facilitates a marketplace for person-based data where individuals take control of their data and monetize it directly with researchers, advertisers and brands. Consumers contribute data by completing surveys and other data-generating tasks or by providing access to existing data sources such as health and location. Founded on principles of data sovereignty, privacy, transparency and fair compensation, Measure provides an ecosystem that addresses challenges faced by the market research, advertising and AI industries. www.measureprotocol.com
