CONSTANT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. IS THE COVER STORY ON COMMERCIAL INTEGRATOR’S OCTOBER ISSUE
Constant Technologies, Inc. is formally recognized by a leading trade publication for excellence in 24x7 operations center video wall design and integration.
The in-depth cover story explores the concept of “mission critical” within the world of the audiovisual integration industry and how the definition has begun to expand. For over three decades, Constant has fine-tuned their expertise in complex, detail-oriented projects by focusing solely on operations center design and the mission critical market. Constant Technologies executives interviewed for the feature included Danny Sasseville, VP of Project Engineering; Stephen Sullivan, CTO; and Brad Righi, President.
Brad Righi, President of Constant Technologies, said of the feature: “Constant Technologies is honored to be recognized with a feature in Commercial Integrator. As a systems integrator for mission critical 24x7 operations centers, we have spent decades honing our craft to deliver reliable and quality deployments for our clients across a variety of sectors. We take pride in making complex projects simple for the end user.”
About Constant Technologies(www.constanttech.com): Constant Technologies, Inc. is a premier mission critical systems integrator providing customized audiovisual integration and console furniture solutions worldwide. With over three decades of experience, Constant’s team has experience with sensitive environments in both the public and private sectors and has implemented turnkey solutions all over the globe. Constant designs, installs, and services projects of all scopes and size to create solutions with the highest levels of security, aesthetics, and functionality in mind.
About Commercial Integrator: Commercial Integrator is a leading trade magazine for commercial technology professionals including integrators and installers that covers industry news, new technologies and products, product reviews, industry events, and best business practices.
