Red Herring Games team up with Social Ladder to create a unique Ambassador program.

This Autumn Red Herring Games are approaching customer engagement in a totally different way - exactly what we'd expect from the quirky murder mystery firm!

GRIMSBY, N.E. LINCS, UK, October 29, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Autumn/Winter Red Herring Games are approaching customer engagement in a totally different way, rewarding their top customers with unique gifts, games and experiences as a way of saying thank you for sharing the word.“We’re always receiving word of mouth recommendations,” Said Managing Director Jo Smedley, “We thought it was about time we had a system in place to reward those people who are recommending us.”With three strands to the business, murder mystery games, events and the increasingly popular Cosykiller subscription – Ambassadors can gain rewards from all areas of the business and feed in at any point.“Becoming an ambassador is free”. Jo Smedley said. “Many firms these days are recruiting famous you tubers and superstars as their brand ambassadors – but we’ve always found our customers are our best advocates. They’ve seen what we can do, they love what we can do for them – and they’re best placed to spread the word.”You can join Red Herring Games Brand Ambassador team by downloading Social Ladder ap from the ap-store and typing in code “REDHERRING”.“Our first ambassador has already received two murder mystery games free.” Jo Smedley told us. “This would be a great way of getting a game for New Year without spending a penny!”

Run your own event without spending a penny!