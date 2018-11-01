Complete Discovery Source’s Mid-Atlantic Office Named “Best of eDiscovery” in Legal Times 2018 Reader Survey

eDiscovery Leader Voted Number One “Best End-to-End eDiscovery Provider” and “Best Data & Technology Management eDiscovery Provider”

WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES, November 1, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In keeping with Complete Discovery Source’s (CDS) consistent performance in ALM polls on the national level as well as in the Chicago and New York City metro areas, the company’s Mid-Atlantic Office was voted Number One “Best End-to-End eDiscovery Provider” and “Best Data & Technology Management eDiscovery Provider” in today’s newly-published Best of Legal Times reader survey. This is the first year CDS has earned this distinction in the Legal Times poll.

“We believe outstanding service comes when we combine our experienced team members, industry-leading technology, and a passion for innovation to help our clients reach their goals,” said Regina Chepalis, Managing Director of the Mid-Atlantic Region at Complete Discovery Source. “These recognitions demonstrate that this approach is delivering exceptional results. We are honored to receive this recognition from ALM’s Legal Times.”

As CDS continues its growth, these distinctions reinforce the consistency and strength of its services in each of its offices around the globe.

The full results of the Legal Times Best of 2018 poll can be found here: https://www.law.com/nationallawjournal/legal-times/best-of/

About Complete Discovery Source - eDiscovery

Complete Discovery Source (CDS) is a leading eDiscovery company, providing litigation technology and hosting, consulting, project management, and managed review to support the most complex discovery matters. CDS is the first choice of the Am Law 100 and Fortune 500 and is recognized as “Best of eDiscovery” by the National Law Journal. With a team of seasoned legal experts and technicians, CDS uses advanced, tested, and defensible services and software to support all stages and types of eDiscovery. Supporting a number of eDiscovery tools, CDS is an Orange-Level Best-in-Service Relativity® Provider and provides one of the largest and highest volume footprints delivering that platform. CDS is headquartered in New York with regional offices in Chicago, Washington DC, South Florida, London, and San Francisco. The company maintains highly secure ISO 27001 certified hosting and Type 2 SOC 2 audited data centers in North America and Europe.

Complete Discovery Source’s web site is http://www.cdslegal.com.