Ontario Fire Bans Lead to Increase in Propane Firepit Sales
Woodbridge Fireplace Inc., an outdoor firepit manufacturer in Mississauga, ON., has noted an increase in propane and natural gas firepit sales due to fire bans.MISSISSUAGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Woodbridge Fireplace Inc., a manufacturer of outdoor propane fire pits, has been seeing large seasonal demand for their fire pits, mostly driven by the outdoor burning bans that have been in place across Ontario for most of the summer. Propane firepits are still allowed to be used, even when the fire ban is in effect, under strict rules.
“With fire bans being in place almost all across Ontario this summer, we’ve seen a large influx in propane and natural gas fire pit sales,” says Tony James, owner and founder of Woodbridge Fireplace Inc, “I think once people realized that the bans don’t apply to artificial firepits, they took that as an opportunity to still be able to enjoy camp fires without having to worry about the ban.”
In Ontario, government enforced fire bans only apply to natural fuel fires, this includes wood, grass, and burn barrels. Under certain circumstances, even wood burning stoves and charcoal barbeques are restricted as well. Under current law though, as long as the natural gas fire pit is a minimum distance of one meter away from any flammable substance, it can be used.
“This is a relief for a lot of campers,” adds James, “Knowing that they can still enjoy a campfire even with fire bans in place. As long as they follow the law and use their propane fire pit or fire bowl properly, they’ll be able to enjoy roasted marshmallows and s’mores without having to worry.”
About Woodbridge Fireplace Inc.: Woodbridge Fireplace Inc. manufactures, sells and services the top brand-name fireplaces in the GTA, including wood burning, propane and gas fireplaces, electric fireplaces, outdoor fireplaces and fire pits. For the home and commercial fireplace installation, custom fireplace design and manufacturing, Woodbridge Fireplace Inc. is a Canadian company that offers a lifetime limited warranty on everything they sell. From traditional to contemporary fireplace models with state of the art engineering, shop for the very latest in fireplace products and design ideas at Woodbridge Fireplace's new 5,000 SQ foot modern fireplace showroom located in Mississauga, Ontario. For more information, visit www.woodbridgefp.com or call 905-564-3001.
