Get #BreachReady with IT Governance’s newly released Breach Essentials bundles

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ely, United Kingdom, 22 October 2018 – With reports suggesting that the average total cost of a data breach rose to $3.86 million and the average cost for each lost record reached $148, organisations must examine their risk appetite and take the necessary steps to prepare, respond and recover from a data breach. To help organisations identify risks, recover from a data breach and address skill gaps within the business, IT Governance has launched a series of Breach Essentials bundles designed to address these concerns and get organisations #BreachReady.

The Breach Essentials bundles are tailored to organisations’ individual needs, and are designed to help them equip their staff with the skills required to respond to and recover from a breach with minimal disruption. The bundles provide a wide-ranging level of guidance, including books and best-practice guidance, documentation toolkits, incident response management training, breach support service, software solutions, infrastructure (network) penetration testing and many other solutions.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “Our #BreachReady campaign aims to raise awareness about the need for organisations to implement controls that help prevent, respond to and recover from data breaches. The potential damage associated with a data breach can lead to significant financial consequences, and the potential for sensitive brand and company information being scrutinised.”

Organisations can discover how prepared they are to respond to a data breach by taking IT Governance’s #BreachReady quiz, which is designed to help organisations determine their breach readiness score and includes a free, personalised report on how #BreachReady they are.

In addition, IT Governance has published The Data Breach Survival Guide, which aims to help information security professionals and employees learn how to identify risks and protect data, as well as respond to and recover from a data breach. The guide lists the key data breach reporting obligations under the GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation), the six steps for reporting a data breach to the ICO (Information Commissioner’s Office), and the importance of implementing security measures.

