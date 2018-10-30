Clarivoy Reinvents the Lead with ShoppersON™
Auto Dealers can now turn anonymous website shoppers into named shoppers and lackluster leads into intelligent leads for frictionless engagementCOLUMBUS, OHIO, USA, October 30, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Clarivoy today announced the launch of ShoppersON™, a combination of three products: Anonymous Shopper™ Identification, HDLeads™ and CRM Sync, into one revolutionary platform that is a powerful new way for auto dealers to identify and engage with in-market shoppers.
“ShoppersON is a ‘Now Platform.’ Many times dealers can’t wait for a marketing campaign to generate more in-market shoppers, they need more leads now. ShoppersON instantly delivers more low funnel shoppers directly to the CRM so that dealers can connect with shoppers today,” said Clarivoy CEO Steve White. “ShoppersON turns anonymous website shoppers into named shoppers and lackluster leads into intelligent leads, resulting in frictionless engagement. The auto industry has become more transparent to the consumer, but the consumer has become more opaque to the auto industry, which now has a huge challenge converting website traffic into leads. Website conversion rates and lead quality continue downward, driving up the cost of leads and sales. With the patent-pending technology of ShoppersON, we empower dealers to lead differently,” White added.
ShoppersON, X-Ray Vision for Dealer’s Websites
“Our Anonymous Shopper™ Identification, included as part of ShoppersON, is literally X-ray vision for your website,” White stated. “We turn anonymous website visitors into named shoppers who are then segmented by prior customer and conquest shopper. These anonymous shoppers can then be contacted with an old-fashioned phone call or targeted via Facebook or other marketing channels.”
ShoppersON Creates the Perfect Lead
ShoppersON includes HDLeads™, real-time lead enrichment to create the perfect lead, providing dealers with access to full and complete leads that include additional demographic and contact information; no more fake name and email address.
ShoppersON Syncs to the CRM
ShoppersON also delivers in-market shopper data directly into the CRM. The dealer doesn’t have to log into another dashboard to use and benefit from the product. ShoppersON pushes the anonymous shopper and enriched lead data right into the CRM; prioritizing and expediting closes through predictive scoring for new and used vehicles.
“BDC Managers, Marketing Directors, Sales Managers, Internet Managers and more should all turn ‘ON’ this revolutionary new lead source,” said White. “Take advantage of enriched shopper information, unlike anything you’ve seen before, and generate more engaging conversations with shoppers.”
ShoppersON™ was recently selected as a finalist for the 2018 DrivingSales Innovation Cup Award, which annually recognizes the most innovative dealership solutions.
Limited-time market exclusivity options are available. For more information, or to sign up for a product demonstration, visit: https://www.shopperson.com.
About Clarivoy:
Clarivoy is a marketing technology firm specializing in unified, unbiased business intelligence. Their measurement and identity solutions reveal more about their clients’ customers, their advertising and their path to success so they can drive more sales. Clarivoy’s proprietary technology grants marketers superior visibility into their customers and campaigns – across all channels, all devices – online and offline. Armed with this new information, marketers can have certainty and stop guessing what is working and what is not. https://www.clarivoy.com.
