"2018 Taipei City Style Day ~ Language of Flowers, Taste of Gourmet Food, and Dance of Happiness"
In order to let MRT commuters enjoy life through floral art, many creative designers work together to create the daily experience of urban aesthetics.TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taipei Flowers Auction Co., Ltd. and Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation have used high-quality flowers from Taiwan in this floral art installations, showcasing the delicate flowers cultivated by Taiwanese farmers and the stylish taste of Taipei life. On October 28, 2018, Yuanshan Expo Park was decorated in the theme of "Taipei Style Day". More flower creations and performing arts featuring the beauty of flowers will be presented to show the unique style of Taipei. In addition to the participation of local people, the event also invited foreign tourists and friends in order to allow more people to experience the beautiful life of Taipei through flower-themed art works.
Taipei City Life Aesthetics Proposal: "2018 City Style Day ~ Language of Flowers, Taste of Gourmet Food, and Dance of Happiness" was held on October 28, 2018 (Sunday) at the promenade of Taipei's Yuanshan Expo Park to showcase the unique style of Taipei City. This second wave of activities was also co-sponsored by Taipei Flowers Action Co., Taipei Fish Market , Taipei Livestock Products Marketing Corporation , Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co., Ltd., Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation and EasyCard Corporation.
The organizers welcomed all people to bring their families and flowers together to Taipei Expo Park to savor the unique aesthetics of Taipei and enjoy a laid-back holiday afternoon tea. Since the event fell on weekend, people were invited to enjoy the jazz music programs. In addition to the opening performance by Liu Zhen, also known in Taiwan as the "ballroom dancing queen", the event also featured Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je, Atayal singer Zhang Xin-jie, portamento master Bingzham Yeh and other performers.
At 13:30 pm, everyone attended the Taipei LOVE, the hottest afternoon party in town. The flower-themed wall was the highlight of the venue. The event had a total white dress code and participants would be given the bracelets. If participants took photos in front of the flower-themed wall and uploaded them to their social media sites with the hashtag "#花開心花開，打卡獲小禮" , they would be given beautiful gifts at the end of the event.
