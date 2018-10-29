Floral art installations links urban aesthetic and taste
The press conference for the Taipei Style Day was held at the Yuanshan MRT Station on October 25, 2018, at 14:30-15:00.TAIPEI, TAIWAN, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Floral art installations links urban aesthetic and taste
In order to let MRT commuters enjoy life through floral art, many creative designers work together to create the daily experience of urban aesthetics. The press conference for the Taipei Style Day was held at the Yuanshan MRT Station on October 25, 2018, at 14:30-15:00. The event featureed VIP guests including Taipei City Deputy Mayor Chen Chin-jun, Taipei City mascot Bravo as well as representatives from Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation, Taipei Fish Market , Taipei Livestock Products Marketing Corporation, Taipei Agricultural Products Marketing Co., Ltd., EasyCard Corporation and Taipei Flowers Auction Co., Ltd.
The daily MRT trains and pleasing floral art provide a space for commuters to relax. Despite of the hustle and bustle of everyday life, one needs short leisure from the fast pace of city life. No matter how busy life gets, the beauty of flowers can accommodate everything. Even though life may not be always beautiful, one can always stop for a moment and be a happy master of his life. Breaking through the border between MRT and aesthetics, life is no longer merely pursuing the convenience and speed. By visiting MRT's new aesthetics, one will be returning to the place of comfort and basking in the atmosphere of artistic creation even in the rush of commute. Taipei Flowers Auction Co., Ltd. and Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation have approached the beauty in another way so that the lives of Taipei citizens will not be just fast-paced. Therefore, Deputy mayor of Taipei City Chen Chin-jun, and Bravo went to the scene to distribute bouquets to visitors.
Kenny
meliu
+886 2 2765 8008
email us here