Launch of a New Ophthalmology Journal

Clinical Drug Trials are essential in discovering new Drugs to treat many devastating eye conditions that lead to blindness if not treated appropriately” — Dr.Rishi Singh

CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientific scholar (https://scientificscholar.com) a publisher of scientific journals based in USA and India is pleased to announce the start-up of a new Peer-reviewed journal of Ophthalmology titled "American Journal of Ophthalmic Clinical Trials"

(https://ajoclinicaltrials.com/) under the Editorship of Rishi Singh, MD an internationally renowned Retina specialist from USA. The journal has a very eminent editorial board and an international advisory board.

About the Journal

The American Journal of Ophthalmic Clinical Trials is an open access peer-reviewed International journal committed to publishing high-quality articles in the field of Ophthalmology. The journal aims to present most current information in Ophthalmology that is relevant to the current practice.

Audience

Our audience includes Ophthalmologists, Nurse Practitioners, Researchers, Clinicians, other medical professionals, Ophthalmology Fellows and medical students.

Review process

AJOCT has a highly rigorous peer-review process that makes sure that manuscripts are scientifically accurate, relevant, novel and important. Authors disclose all conflicts, affiliations and financial associations such that the published content is not biased.

The journal aims to make available cutting-edge technical and relevant knowledge to Ophthalmologists worldwide leading to optimal healthcare for all. It intends to maintain the highest standard of professionalism to ensure the advancement of Ophthalmology to the next level.