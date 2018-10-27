Titanium Real Estate Network has been selected as Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Greater Los Angeles area

Titanium Real Estate Network - Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team

The Los Angeles Business Journal has selected Titanium Real Estate Network - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team as one of the Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies in the area. Congratulations!” — G. Aleksanian, LABJ.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titanium Real Estate Network – Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team, a trusted leader of property selling and buying, is proud to announce that they have been selected as one of the 100 fastest-growing private companies in greater Los Angeles Area by the Los Angeles Business Journal. The 22nd annual event hosts highly distinguished CEOs and executives of those companies that exhibit the highest revenue growth in the city.

With the growing number of private companies in the Los Angeles Area, Titanium Real Estate Network – Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team has been chosen as one of the most competitive by the Los Angeles Journal. Thanks to the unmatched dedication and high-quality solutions for their diverse clients throughout the city. For years, they remain committed and eager to perform the best practices that reach the industry standards.

Titanium Real Estate Network – Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team has a strong reputation for selling and buying homes in Los Angeles County, Orange County, and San Gabriel Valley. Unlike the average agents, guaranteed cash and fast buying process have been associated with their name. Over the years of serving diverse clients in the area, they build a wide database for prospective buyers. Those who are in need of cash can count on and trust Titanium for fast selling procedure and right price in real time.

With the recognition from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Titanium Real Estate Network – Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team becomes more zealous and passionate to be the best in the industry. They would strive harder to develop their services, provide high-quality solutions, and improve responsive customer support. Their newest achievement is an inspiration for them to exceed their performance for all their residential and commercial clients.

Since availability, Titanium Real Estate’s sought-after leader Rudy Kusuma has been recognized as the number one top Producer and visionary in real estate industry. Rudy L. Kusuma is a Million Dollar Agent & Broker-Owner of RE/MAX TITANIUM, The Millionaire Agent Maker Real Estate Company, Dedicated to Teaching It’s Agents How to Make Multiple Six and Seven Figure Incomes Selling Real Estate. He has been named as the #1 Team Leader in California by RE/MAX LLC . Rudy and his team have sold over $1 Billion in transactions. He has been awarded multiple top producers awards, including the TOP 5 Team Leaders in RE/MAX Worldwide (out of 110,000 real estate agents). RE/MAX TITANIUM - Rudy L. Kusuma Home Selling Team has been recognized as 2016, 2017, and most recently the 2018 INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America.

Rudy L. Kusuma is the co-author of the #1 International Best-Selling book "The Soul of Success (vol 2) with Jack Canfield. Rudy L. Kusuma has been featured on ABC, NBC, Fox News Network across the country on his guest appearance at the Brian Tracy TV Show, where he discussed the "Real Estate Office of The Future".

Throughout the experience, Rudy and his team have sold more than $100 million in transactions. It’s no wonder why Titanium Real Estate has been named among the top 200 agents in the US, and the top 100 fastest-growing private companies in greater Los Angeles area.

About Titanium Real Estate Network – Rudy Lira Kusuma Home Selling Team:

Titanium Real Estate is the company to trust for an outstanding selling and buying service in Los Angeles. Aside from a highly talented and versatile team, they have the unparalleled commitment to offer the most responsive solution for all. They sell a property in no time, providing optimal comfort.

