Image One USA Earns Spot as a Top 100 Innovative Franchise on Franchise Business Review’s 2018 List
Independent Research Data Shows Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with the Commercial Cleaning Franchise’s Innovation and Creativity
Image One is a nationally recognized commercial cleaning company that helps people become their own boss. With a starting investment among the lowest in the entire franchise industry, Image One owners can live out their entrepreneurial dreams as an experienced group of executives guide them every step of the way. And they are a company constantly innovating, using new technologies to help franchise owners with sales, marketing and operations.
Franchise Business Review, a market research firm that performs independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ranking of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes rankings of the top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as guides throughout the year ranking the top franchises in specific sectors.
To select the companies on the list, Franchise Business Review analyzed 18 months’ worth of data from approximately 24,000 franchisees representing more than 280 brands. Franchise owners were asked about their brands’ innovation and creativity as well as their overall satisfaction with their brands and their likelihood to recommend them to others.
“We’ve developed an iPad App and proprietary software that simplifies bidding and estimating, proposal delivery, and day-to-day operations for our franchise owners,” said Image One President and Co-Founder Tim Conn. “We aim to stay ahead of the curve. It helps us expand our franchise model to new markets and, most importantly, provides our franchise owners with the resources they need to build their businesses.”
Image One franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.
“Innovation takes a lot more than just having creative, great ideas. It also takes execution,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “Each of the companies on this list have developed and implemented products, processes, or services that enable and sustain growth and long-term relevancy.”
About Image One
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review.
Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has nearly 100 commercial cleaning franchise locations across the Midwest and Southeast, including Chicago, Cincinnati, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide.
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is the only independent market research firm that specializes in benchmarking franchisee satisfaction based exclusively on ratings and reviews from franchise owners. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.
