Launch of New Journal of Interventional Radiology

Launch of New peer reviewed American Journal of Interventional Radiology (americanjir.com)

Interventional Radiology is the backbone of Oncology Medicine and it has reshaped the oncologic patient care” — David Waldman, MD

PITTSFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientific scholar (https://scientificscholar.com) a publisher of scientific journals based in USA and India is pleased to announce the start-up of a new Peer-reviewed journal of Interventional Radiology titled "American Journal of Interventional Radiology"

(https://americanjir.com) under the Editorship of David Waldman, MD an internationally renowned Interventional Radiologist from USA. The journal has a very eminent editorial board and an international advisory board.

About the Journal

The American Journal of Interventional Radiology is an open access peer-reviewed International journal committed to publishing high-quality articles in the field of Interventional Radiology. The journal aims to present most current information in Interventional Radiology that is relevant to the current practice.

Audience

Our audience includes Interventional Radiologists, Nurse Practitioners, Researchers, Clinicians, other medical professionals, Radiology residents, Interventional Radiology Fellows, and medical students.

Review process

AJIR has a highly rigorous peer-review process that makes sure that manuscripts are scientifically accurate, relevant, novel and important. Authors disclose all conflicts, affiliations and financial associations such that the published content is not biased.

The journal aims to make available cutting-edge technical and relevant knowledge to Interventional Radiologists worldwide leading to optimal healthcare for all. It intends to maintain the highest standard of professionalism to ensure the advancement of Interventional Radiology to the next level.