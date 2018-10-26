Puut A/S Wins 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Global Award
Puut A/S the world's leading provider of digital wallet solutions has won the prestigious 2018 Red Herring Top 100 Global award
Puut A/S placement on Red Herring's Top 100 Global list is a true mark of distinction, with the committee having previously recognized companies like Alibaba, Google, Skype, SuperCell, Twitter, Facebook, Spotify and many more.
“It's a honor to be recognized as a global technology innovator,” said Mark Arthur Founder and CEO of Puut A/S “This award is a validation of our vision for a global digital society embodied by Puut Wallet,” concluded Mr. Arthur.
“Choosing the companies with the strongest potential was by no means a small feat,” said Alex Vieux, publisher and CEO of Red Herring. “After rigorous contemplation and discussion, we narrowed our list down from hundreds of candidates from across the globe to the Top 100 Winners. We believe Puut A/S embodies the vision, drive and innovation that define a successful entrepreneurial venture. Puut A/S should be proud of its accomplishment.”
Red Herring’s editorial staff evaluated the companies on both quantitative and qualitative criteria, such as financial performance, technology innovation, management quality, strategy, and market penetration. This assessment of potential is complemented by a review of the track records and standing of startups relative to their peers, allowing Red Herring to see past the “buzz” and make the list a valuable instrument of discovery and advocacy for the most promising new business models from around the world.
About Puut A/S
Puut A/S is a leading blockchain and AI company that offers mobile wallet services, social finance enablement and content sharing as a service to end-users, service providers and merchants alike. Puut A/S is seeking to bring the experience of a traditional cloud network to mobile devices, a global mobile experience to mobile phone users and an operator and bank agnostic approach to mobile wallet services.
