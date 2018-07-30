Puut A/S Announces Artificial Intelligence based Loyalty Scheme for Loyalty programs.
Puut A/S, announced today that it has launched Artificial Intelligence powered Loyalty Scheme to help increase loyalty programs penetration.
The majority of loyalty programs are designed to reward habits and transactions and not true loyalty, which has led to customers not being emotionally attached to brands. As a result Loyalty programs penetration is still very low across all categories, with the dinning, travel, big box retail, clothing, and retail banking reaching respectively 35% , 49%, 45%, 47% and 31% in 2017.
Puut Wallet Loyalty scheme will help loyalty programs reward customers qualitatively at every step of the way using proprietary machine learning algorithms.
“Puut Wallet embedded loyalty scheme seeks to create emotional loyalty that is based on reciprocal appreciation.” said Mark Arthur, Founder & CEO at Puut A/S. “Puut Wallet is a user-centric wallet that is tailored to create a value continuum for loyalty programs”. concluded Mr. Arthur
Puut A/S is a leading blockchain and AI company that offers mobile wallet services, social finance enablement and content sharing as a service to end-users, service providers and merchants alike. Puut A/S is seeking to bring the experience of a traditional cloud network to mobile devices, a global mobile experience to mobile phone users and an operator and bank agnostic approach to mobile wallet services.
