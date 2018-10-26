Editor in Chief Associate Editor

Launch of American Journal of Sonography (https://americanjs.com)

We feel case reports are the basic building blocks of medical knowledge in Sonography.” — Dogra VS

PITTSFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientific scholar ( https://scientificscholar.com) a publisher of scientific journals based in USA and India is pleased to announce the start-up of a new Peer-reviewed journal of Sonography titled "American Journal of Sonography "

(https://americanjs.com) under the Editorship of Vikram Dogra, MD an internationally renowned Ultrasound specialist from USA. The journal has a very eminent editorial board and an international advisory board.

About the Journal

The American Journal of Sonography is an open access peer-reviewed International journal committed to publishing high-quality articles in the field of Sonography. The journal aims to present most current information in Sonography that is relevant to the current practice of Sonography.

Audience

Our audience includes Radiologists, obstetric and gynecologists, ultrasound physicist, Sonographers, Nurse Practitioners, Researchers, Clinicians, other medical professionals and medical students. We also have a Technical Innovation section to highlight latest technology developments in Sonography.

Review process

AJS has a highly rigorous peer-review process that makes sure that manuscripts are scientifically accurate, relevant, novel and important. Authors disclose all conflicts, affiliations and financial associations such that the published content is not biased.

The journal aims to make available cutting-edge technical and relevant knowledge to radiologists worldwide leading to optimal healthcare for all. It intends to maintain the highest standard of professionalism to ensure advancement Sonography to the next level.