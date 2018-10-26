Editor in Chief Associate Editor Senior Consulting Editor

Launch of a New Ophthalmology Journal promoting academia in Latin America

Latin American Journal of Ophthalmology is a peer-reviewed international journal founded by highly reputed ophthalmologists.” — David Pelayes,MD

PITTSFORD, NY, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scientific scholar ( https://scientificscholar.com) a publisher of scientific journals based in USA and India is pleased to announce the start-up of a new Peer-reviewed journal of ophthalmology titled "Latin American Journal of Ophthalmology"

(https://latinamericanjo.com) under the Editorship of David Pelayes, MD an internationally renowned eye surgeon from Argentina. The journal has a very eminent editorial board and an international advisory board.

The Journal is open access and has no article processing charge. Authors can submit their works for publication for free and readers can read any published article in the journal for free. The main aim of the journal is to promote research and academia in ophthalmology in Latin America.