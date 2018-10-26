The launch of a new Scientific Scholar website

CEO

Scientific Scholar an international STM publisher

Scientific Scholar an international STM publisher (For best publishing experience in peer-reviewed content)” — Vikram Dogra

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Scientific Scholar launched its new and improved website on Wednesday 15th August 2018 to a wider audience from the field of STM publishing.

Scientific Scholar is fully equipped with an end to end publishing services like the peer-review system, website, printing & distribution, indexing consultation & expert’s advice. The scientific scholar can execute any Turnkey project in publishing at very competitive rates Scientific Scholar is headquartered at Rochester, NY, USA and has a subsidiary body in India. In USA company is registered as Scientific Scholar LLC and in India as Scientific Scholar Pvt.Ltd.

Scientific Scholar has a great wealth of experience within STM publishing world with the aim of publishing scientific journals. The mission of the company is “Share, Learn and Improve”.

You can find out more about us on https://scientificscholar.com