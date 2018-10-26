Largest Steel and Polyester Strapping Distributor in the US B2B Industrial Packaging Makes 6th Major Acquisition

B2B Industrial Packaging just announced that it has acquired Rapid-Pac. This is the 6th major acquisition in nine years for the company.

ADDISON, ILL., U.S., October 26, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B Industrial Packaging, the largest steel and polyester strapping distributor in the U.S., just announced that it has acquired Rapid-Pac, a supplier of packaging products and custom wood crates, with a manufacturing facility and sales office in St. Charles, Ill. This is the 6th major acquisition in nine years for B2B Industrial Packaging.

Clients of both companies will notice only positive changes. Rapid-Pac President Bert Person said, “Rapid-Pac clients will benefit from the acquisition in many ways. They will have all the resources of a leading packaging supplier at their disposal; including wider product selection, a deep bench of packaging product expertise, extraordinary customer service and even tool and machinery repair. Our priority will continue to be a smooth transition. To that end, our clients will notice very little change as far as operations are concerned.”

Rapid-Pac has a deep bench of clients across several industries that rely on the company for consistently high quality products and services.

Prior to the acquisition, B2B Industrial Packaging was already the number one distributor of strapping in the U.S. This acquisition will solidify that position, while adding to the product line, which already includes a wide range of packaging and fastening equipment and supplies for industries that include construction, manufacturing, distribution, agriculture and more.

Rapid-Pac’s leading packaging sales reps collectively have over 50 years of experience in packaging. Their strong customer service commitment will ensure a seamless transition for Rapid-Pac’s packaging and custom wood crate clients. The Rapid-Pac sales team joins B2B Industrial Packaging’s Addison team, whose 16 members average more than 25 years of packaging experience.

In addition to two addition tool repair facilities, B2B Industrial Packaging operates the largest tool repair facility in the Midwest, servicing clients from the West Coast to the East Coast. Certified technicians are able to diagnose and repair a wide range of tools and equipment used in packaging and construction. This includes strapping tools, nail and staple guns, drills, air compressors, generators and much more.

Previous acquisitions include: Alpine Packaging in Oregon; Western Metals and Pac Fast in California; and the Lesker Corporation and Anasco, Inc. in Illinois.

B2B Industrial Packaging President Bill Drake said, “This is a great fit for both companies. Rapid-Pac is a solid business dedicated to serving their clients’ needs. I have had the pleasure of working with my friends at Rapid-Pac for many years so I know that both businesses will be stronger as a result of this acquisition. Rapid-Pac will have the financial strength and depth of products required to significantly grow their business. B2B Industrial Packaging will have the sales representation to grow Rapid-Pac’s custom crate manufacturing business.”

