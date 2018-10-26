REVE Antivirus provides Advanced Protection to Windows PC users
The CEO of the company, Mr. Sanjit Chatterjee said, “Hackers have ample attacking tactics up their sleeves which makes it hard for internet users to stay safe without having an antivirus. REVE Antivirus is developed with turbo scan technology to continuously monitor a PC so that no virus can make its way inside. Also, the anti-malware feature of REVE antivirus provides protection from phishing attacks.”
According to the company, REVE antivirus for windows PC is also powered with anti-rootkit feature which removes any kind of rootkit present on the computer system. The USB scanner feature ensures that no malicious device harms a computer. Also, the PC cleanup feature clears the clutter from a computer system and optimizes its performance.
REVE Antivirus for Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8 and Windows 10 is available for free download for 30 days. You can visit https://www.reveantivirus.com/windows-antivirus for more information.
About REVE Antivirus:
REVE Antivirus is a vertical of the REVE Group, a Singapore based conglomerate headquartered in Singapore. REVE Antivirus has its major development centres in India & Bangladesh. The team of Security experts and developers at REVE Antivirus work round-the-clock to deliver high-end products and make their customers aware about the ongoing cyber-attacks. As a product, REVE Antivirus is approved by Microsoft and certified by VB100, a security information portal, testing, and certification body and OPSWAT, a Francisco-based software company.
REVE Antivirus support team is available 24×7 for instant resolution to user queries via Live Chat, Email & Call.
For further information & media queries, please contact media@reveantivirus.com
Sanjit Chatterjee
REVE Systems
+919711215965
email us here
