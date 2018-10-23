REVE Systems Launched REVE Session Border Controller (SBC) at 38th Gitex Technology Week Dubai, 2018
REVE Systems launched REVE Session Border Controller, the carrier grade wholesale softswitch at 38th Gitex Technology Week Dubai.
Commenting on the launch, REVE Group CEO Mr. M Rezaul Hassan said, “We are quite happy to launch REVE SBC, which is a next generation wholesale platform for carriers, who want to offer multiple services such as Voice, SMS and Mobile Top-up on a single platform under a complete secured environment."
Mr. Hassan along with REVE Systems Global Sales Head Mr. Raihan Hossain was present at the event to meet with players of the VoIP wholesale industry. As per company reports, REVE SBC has been able to gain the attention of some reputed wholesale carriers due to its advanced routing and management platform.
The core features of REVE Session Border Controller includes:
• Industry's Most Advanced Fraud Detection System
• Scalability up to 100000 Concurrent Calls
• Integrated with Real-Time Billing
• Absolute Prepaid with traditional Postpaid Platform
• All Possible Routing in the Industry
• Wholesale SMS & Mobile Top Up
• Multi-Location and Language based 24x7 support
With its much advanced carrier-grade technology, REVE SBC allows operators to deploy their services to handle any type of complex routing and subscriber management.
During the Gitex event, REVE Systems also showcased its mobile OTT platform for communication service providers. The OTT platform will empower service providers to launch their own branded OTT apps and offer services like Instant Messaging (IM), Media Sharing, Audio-Video Calling beside Cheap International Outbound Calls and Mobile Top Up.
About REVE Systems:
REVE Systems is a Telecommunication & Software Solution provider with a wide assortment of products, ranging from backbone infrastructure to peripheral products, including middleware. The company today holds a leadership position in Mobile VoIP, SIP Softswitch, VoIP Billing, Bandwidth Optimization, WebRTC, Enterprise Communication, e-Governance, and Mobile OTT solutions.
