VBOOST VIRAL MARKETING NOW ENABLES AUTO DEALERS TO CUSTOMIZE MARKETING MESSAGE DOWN TO MUSICAL TASTE OF CUSTOMER
Popular License Music Increases Likelihood Customers Share Videos and Photos of Vehicle Delivery with Family & FriendsNEWPORT BEACH, CA, USA, October 29, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vboost (www.vboost.com), a viral marketing company focused on the auto industry, today announced that it can now customize viral marketing for its auto dealer clients down to the musical taste of the customer. As a result, the dealer videos have seen a dramatic increase in shares and views.
Vboost has perfected a quick and easy process to capture photos at the time of vehicle delivery and quickly gets those “branded” photos out to the customer. Now the customer becomes the dealer’s advocate by posting/sharing the photos. The captured photos are stitched into a slideshow set to music and sent to the customer. New updates to the platform further improve the customization as the salesperson can input the customer’s music and song preference from classic rock, to Latin, country, oldies and more. Vboost pays the publishing rights so dealers can use nearly any song they choose. Customers share these videos via Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and other social platforms, and additionally email them to their friends and family.
“With over seven million video views, the concept has truly caught fire,” said Paul Moran, Vboost President and CEO. “Music makes the viral world go around. When messages go out, the more they mirror the customer and their individual tastes, the more likely they are to get shared. Popular license music adds entertainment value and raises the bar to a higher standard, setting the dealership apart from the competition. As customers are not used to hearing their favorite song associated with a local car dealership, imagine the difference that makes in marketing.”
The Vboost Viral Marketing Platform delivers and tracks thousands of viral messages monthly – all designed to create referral business for dealers and their individual salespeople. With just a few clicks on a mobile app, hundreds of Vboost auto dealer clients send thousands of viral messages every month, reaching new customers through the customers’ friends and family.
Vboost’s mission is to daily produce and deliver viral marketing messages that promote the dealership and the sales rep, creating referrals. The customer receives the content in a format that compels them to share on their own terms. The shares and views are then tracked and optimized.
“The key to producing high share rates and true viral marketing is different for each person. Customization and fast turnaround are key. Most of our dealerships’ customers share their experience before they even leave the dealership -- that is very powerful marketing,” said Moran.
For more information click on this Vboost overview video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJixDzVhYVE
Or, for additional information and to schedule a demonstration call: 800-799-3130, or visit www.vboost.com
About Vboost:
Based in Newport Beach, CA, Vboost, Inc. is the first proactive process to create positive viral marketing in the retail automotive space. It involves a streamlined process via a mobile application and three unique technologies which collect customer photos at the time of vehicle delivery, convert them to custom music videos and then send them directly to the customer via email or text. By delivering these branded messages to customers during their emotional highpoint, most customers are compelled to upload and share these videos with family and friends via Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, email and other social media platforms. Best of all, results from each viral marketing campaign are being monitored, quantified and reported back to the dealers.
