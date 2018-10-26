The Beauty Foodie Club Launches New Fun Reward Girls Paris Party to Experience the Best Festivals
The Beauty Foodie Club is the only club helping members fund fulfilling travel to enjoy and experience Paris' best chocolate, culinary, and wine festivals.
According to The Beauty Foodie Club, Founder Carlos Cymerman, "This past summer, I went to Paris to celebrate my 50th B-Day and watch the World Cup Final with the locals; it inspired me to create Girls Paris Party. I look forward to rewarding women our Beauty Foodie Paris trips."
How Women Join the Beauty Foodie Club and Enjoy Paris
Paris trips are reserved for 100 women who have volunteered in the community for 10 years or more. The Beauty Foodie Club celebrates women who 'kickass for good.'
The Club is rewarding Paris Trips to the following festivals; Salon Du Chocolat (October 31 to November 4, 2019), Le Grand Tasting (November 30 to December 2, 2019), and Omnivore (March 2020).
Attend our next Beauty Foodie Party in Santa Monica, some parties require RSVP. Come meet club founder, Carlos Cymerman, have fun, meet like minded-friends, and enjoy fine dining rewards.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We celebrate women who kickass and reward them Beauty Foodie Paris Party Trips...because you are never too old to do it all."
About
The Beauty Foodie Club is a Santa Monica Based Social Club Celebrating and Rewarding Women Who Make a Difference; by helping members fund fun fulfilling life experiences to share with family and friends. Our invite only Club is for women who live in L.A.; to join come to our next Beauty Foodie Party in Santa Monica. www.TheBeautyFoodie.Club
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering/IT, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We sponsor www.OurMomsWork.org. and the Fun Social Club Celebrating Women www.TheBeautyFoodie.Club
Our Moms Work is a Santa Monica based community service sponsored by Recruiting for Good; offering cost free personal career mentoring services. In 2019, coming out with funded services to offset the cost of running a business for mom entrepreneurs and business owners. Our fun mission..."When we love life...the party never ends." www.OurMomsWork.org
