The Beauty Foodie Club Launches Fun Reward Women Party in Maui to Experience the Best Festivals
The Beauty Foodie Club is the only club helping members fund luxury travel to enjoy and experience Maui's most sophisticated culinary, film, and wine festivals.
According to The Beauty Foodie Club, Founder Carlos Cymerman, "I just came back from experiencing the Hawaii Food Festival in Maui; and fell in love with island, the people, and the awesome dining experience. I look forward to rewarding women our Beauty Foodie Maui trips."
How Women Party in Maui and Join the Beauty Foodie Club
Attend our next Beauty Foodie Party in Santa Monica, some parties require RSVP. Come meet club founder, Carlos Cymerman, have fun, and enjoy fine dining rewards.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We are excited to reward Women Party in Maui trips to enjoy and experience the 38th Annual Kapalua Wine & Food Festival (June 6-9, 2019), and 19th Annual Maui Film Festival (June 12 to Sunday June 16, 2019)."
About
The Beauty Foodie Club is a Santa Monica Based Social Club Celebrating and Rewarding Women Who Make a Difference; by helping members fund fun fulfilling life experiences to share with family and friends. Our invite only Club is for women who live in L.A.; to join come to our next Beauty Foodie Party in Santa Monica. www.TheBeautyFoodie.Club
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering/IT, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We sponsor www.OurMomsWork.org. and the Fun Social Club Celebrating Women www.TheBeautyFoodie.Club
Our Moms Work is a Santa Monica based community service sponsored by Recruiting for Good; offering cost free personal career mentoring services. In 2019, coming out with funded services to offset the cost of running a business for mom entrepreneurs and business owners. Our fun mission..."When we love life...the party never ends." www.OurMomsWork.org
Carlos Cymerman
The Beauty Foodie Club
+1 310-720-8324
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn