Brad Deflin to Offer Cybersecurity Education for Families November 8th in Boca Raton, Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total Digital Security announced today that its founder, cybersecurity expert Brad Deflin, will be the featured speaker at an event on Thursday, November 8th, 2018 in Boca Raton, Florida, sponsored by Bank of America - Merrill Lynch. Focusing on cybersecurity for families, Mr. Deflin will discuss best practices in the digital age, providing participants the information they need to confidently make informed risk decisions regarding their family's use of technology, such as the risks and threats involved in information sharing, key steps for individual risk management, and how to build and use cyber defenses in the private sector.

In an era of global connectivity and with high-profile breaches, attacks and other security failures endangering the worldwide economy, it’s common knowledge that cybersecurity for individuals and families is now at the top of the agenda. In fact, according to the world's leading researcher covering the global cyber economy, we will soon experience the greatest transfer of wealth in the history of mankind - from the pockets of individuals and businesses to the fists of cybercriminals around the world. However, many of the most vulnerable lack the awareness and critical thinking skills necessary to protect themselves. To combat this ever-increasing risk, cybersecurity expert Brad Deflin's presentation will deliver deep insights on today’s cybersecurity issues, emphasizing the ways modern technologies commodify personal data, and the importance of cybersecurity awareness and planning for families. Mr. Deflin will explain in detail topics involving personal device security, computer security and data security, spanning issues such as mobile hacking, malware defense, baiting and pretexting, cryptography, the cloud, big data, trends in cybercrime, and defensive best practices for families.

According to Mr. Deflin, “Cybersecurity awareness and planning for families is critical in the digital age. My goal is to provide education that advances knowledge of the technologies, processes, and procedures that enable individuals to identify, manage, and communicate information about digital security risks that can affect the safety of their families.”

About Total Digital Security

Total Digital Security provides highly adaptable and agile computer security for family offices and family members. With cybersecurity risk now at the forefront of personal and business challenges, Total Digital Security protects from the ever-increasing threat of cyber crimes by offering both proactive and reactive responses to cyber risks that align people, processes and technology to create a custom risk profile for your family or organization.

About Brad Deflin

Brad Deflin is a cyber security expert and Founder and President of Total Digital Security, with over 25 years of executive leadership in operations, sales, audit, compliance, and supervision of rigorously regulated financial environments, including Merrill Lynch, Lehman Brothers, Wells Fargo, and J.P. Morgan.

Mr. Deflin is an author and frequent speaker on the matters of online risk, cyber crime, and the emerging technology that defends and protects from what has become our most critical personal and professional risk today. His presentations equip audiences with the knowledge and perspective required to understand the risks involved in the failure to protect their privacy and personal information, and with an understanding of the emerging innovations in technology designed to keep them secure, safe and in control this extremely valuable data.

Event location:

One Town Center

I Town Center Rd., 7th floor

Boca Raton, FL

Contact a Merrill Lynch financial advisor to attend.

Distribution channels: