State Official Recognizes the Charity Coalition of Tampa Bay at the Group’s 4th Anniversary Celebration
“Whereas, the Charity Coalition has provided help in mentoring youth, assisting victims of human trafficking, fed and succored the homeless and educated youth on the harmful effects of drugs, among other virtuous activities in the community…”
Attending groups represented a broad range of charities and non-profits and included: PACE Center for Girls, Project Link, Suncoast Jazz Festival, Children with a Vision and the Community Service Foundation.
Dylan Pires, the Community Affairs Director of the Church of Scientology, welcomed the guests and summarized the myriad accomplishments of participating charities. The evening was capped with a concert by the phenomenal Flag Band.
The Charity Coalition, established in 2014 by the Church of Scientology, is now comprised of over 200 nonprofit organizations. The Charity Coalition meets every two months in the beautiful Fort Harrison Ballroom. To receive an invitation, please contact the Public Affairs Office for the Church of Scientology in Clearwater at 727-467-6860.
About the Church of Scientology:
The Scientology religion was founded by humanitarian and philosopher, L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in the United States in 1954 and has expanded to more than 11,000 churches, missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 165 nations. Scientologists are optimistic about life and believe there is hope for a saner world and better civilization, and actively do all they can to help achieve this. The Church of Scientology regularly engages in many humanitarian programs, such as anti-drug campaigns, human rights campaigns and global education programs and opens up the Fort Harrison for events by non-profit organizations at no charge. To learn more, visit www.Scientology.org-flag
Pat Harney
Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization
727-467-6860
email us here