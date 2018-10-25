Social Media Influencer package from Ajman Media City Free Zone for the global social media experts and bloggers
Ajman Media City Free Zone in UAE
The comprehensive Social Media Influencer Package to set up an entity in UAE. Preferred service for UAE National Media Council approvals.AJMAN, AJMAN, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Media Influencer package from Ajman Media City Free Zone for the growing global community of bloggers;
• Opportunity to build influencer brand in UAE markets at an unbeatable investment
• Comprehensive solution in line with National Media Council guidelines
United Arab Emirates: Ajman Media City Free Zone launches a comprehensive Social Media Influencer Package to further expand their service offerings for entrepreneurs and SME’s owners.
Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Media City Free Zone said: “The bloggers and influencers will receive full support as our preferred customer in obtaining all the mandatory UAE National Media Council approvals to set up their entity.
UAE remains one of the fastest growing destination for the new entrepreneur breed of social media influencers. The federal government entity, National Media Council had introduced a new law which governs and issues the mandatory license for an individual, a personal brand or entity to operate in UAE as a “Social Media Influencer” and covers electronic publishing outlets, news websites, and on-demand printing. This includes especially the activities that happen online on social media platforms in the UAE.”
“This new service is introduces to further boost the media industry and align with our commitment to facilitate entrepreneurs and media industry to flourish in UAE,” Sheikh Abdul Aziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Media City Free Zone.
In another landmark decision Ajman Media City Free Zone has removed the mandatory requirement for the potential owners to visit the free zone office to set up a company.
At present, most free zones in the UAE expect the potential owners to visit the physical office, thus the owners spend considerable time and money to plan their travel, visit and stay.
“With this first of its kind service in the region, we are able to offer huge flexibility, cost savings and speedy services to the global entrepreneurs. HE Mahmood Al Hashmi, C.E.O of Ajman Media City Free Zone said.
“AMCFZ is committed the development of a sustainable UAE economy and increase our nation’s regional and global competitiveness,” HE Mahmood Al Hashmi, C.E.O of Ajman Media City Free Zone concluded.
