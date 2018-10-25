CNC Factory Open House Nov. 15 & 16—Launching Two New 2019 CNC Models Made in Santa Ana, California

CNC Factory invites Southern CA Woodworkers to their Open House Nov. 15 and 16.

Come see the Southern CA made 2019 models of CNC Machines at the CNC Factory OPEN HOUSE in Santa Ana- Thurs. Nov. 15 or Fri. Nov. 16

We build our CNC machines here and we will continue to deliver care and expertise – even after the machine has been producing revenues for years! Our customer service is for LIFE.” — Chris Corrales, CNC Factory Owner

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CNC Factory will host their ‘Making Everything Better’ Open House in Santa Ana, California, Thurs., Nov. 15 and Fri., Nov. 16 – 10 am to 4 pm. At the event the company will unveil the 2019 models of their most advanced woodworking CNC machines:

- 2019 Hands-free Python XPR with Robotic Loading and Unloading, on board Labeling and Application

- 2019 Scorpion LDR Lockdowel 5-Gun Insertion Machine with Robotic Laser Measuring

Cabinet Vision and Lockdowel representatives will be on-site for demonstrations and questions. Tours of CNC Factory’s facility will be given regularly. CNC Factory will also unveil the company’s new Marking Block which allows all cut pieces to be marked for easy assembly and organization, and can be added to any machine system the company sells.

Guests will enjoy Santa Ana Food Trucks, a live DJ and equipment demonstrations throughout the day. Register here for free food and to win a plethora of door prizes:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cnc-factory-making-everything-better-open-house-nov-15-16-tickets-51586672125

“We’ve helped a long list of wood shops propel their business to the next level with a more advanced CNC or with their first CNC machine,” Chris Corrales CNC Factory Director of Operations says. “Each customer says they chose CNC Factory for our great customer service. We build our machines here and we will continue to deliver care and expertise – even after the machine has been producing revenues for years,” Corrales says.

CNC Factory creates world-class computer numerically controlled (CNC) routers and industrial supporting machines. “It’s our goal to help our customers achieve more in less time with superior output in product quality, and zero bottlenecks.”

About CNC Factory

Chris Corrales has more than 20 years of cabinet making expertise. His real-world experience inspired him to start building better CNC machines 14 years ago, with a clear goal of helping companies embrace CNC automation. The company's mission is: To make CNC automation as common place as a table saw.

Today this vision is core as CNC Factory designs and manufactures high quality precision CNC routers, machining centers, edgebanders, Lockdowel insertion machines and thermofoil 3D presses to meet the urgent business needs of customers. At CNC Factory, providing the fastest, most accurate and dependable CNC Machines and supporting products is only the beginning. “We never leave customers all by themselves,” Corrales promises.

Power up your needs with CNC Factory and capture more opportunities within your market! CNC Factory: 2001 South Grand Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92705, 714-581-5999, CNCFactory.com

For more information go to CNCFactory.com and subscribe to our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2N1klZuaZa82MZFd6uHdkg

Watch CNC Factory’s latest video 20K in 5 Days: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g51ssbccZD8&t=126s

