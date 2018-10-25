Clearwater's United for Human Rights Center Presents Women’s Rights Forum on November 10th
“Per a 2015 report, women are paid less than men, in most countries earning on average 60 - 75% of men’s wages internationally,” said Sanna Heden, the Manager of the United for Human Rights Center. “This isn’t just in under-developed countries, this is a fact in the United States, where women make an average of 82 cents for every dollar earned by a man – this is per the US Department of Labor. The Universal Declaration of Human Rights is supposed to guarantee fair pay and defends the fact that we are all born free and equal. Women tend to devalue themselves and their work, and this is what we are working to solve.”
United for Human Rights of Florida utilizes the Universal Declaration as part of its educational programs and consistently works with some 60 civil and human rights groups. Over the past year, United for Human Rights of Florida has helped educate more than 50,000 people on their human rights in the Clearwater and Tampa areas.
United for Human Rights and its programs are based on principles expressed by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard, who in 1969 observed, "Human rights must be made a fact, not an idealistic dream."
The Church of Scientology sponsors this human rights education and public information campaign under the banner of United for Human Rights.
For more information about the seminars, or to book one for your group, please call 727-467-6960.
---
ABOUT UNITED FOR HUMAN RIGHTS: United for Human Rights is a non-profit, non-religious, educational program dedicated to teaching the community their human rights, specifically the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to inspire them to become advocates for peace and tolerance. The United for Human Rights Florida team hosts a variety of events to combat all forms of human rights violations, and provides free educational material and seminars to educators and activists. To learn more, please go to https://www.humanrights.com
