Distinctive College Prep: Redford Celebrates During Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The Distinctive College Prep Board of Directors, Central Michigan University Center for Charter Schools, and leaders, teachers and families from Distinctive Schools and Distinctive College Prep: Redford cut the ceremonial red ribbon on October 16, 2018 to officially open the new school located at 17175 Olympia, Redford, Michigan 48240.
“Distinctive Schools has a track record in providing high-quality education that accelerates achievement, performance, and college-preparedness of the students it serves,” said Distinctive Schools President Scott Frauenheim. “We’re enthusiastic to continue to be part of the metro-Detroit area and making a positive impact in the lives of our students, families and community.”
Distinctive College Prep: Redford is Distinctive Schools’ second campus in the metro-Detroit area, following the opening of Distinctive College Prep: Harper Woods in fall of 2017. Both campuses are free, not for profit, charter schools. DCP: Redford is currently serving students in kindergarten, first, second and third grade, and DCP: Harper Woods is currently serving students in kindergarten through fourth grade. Each campus has plans to add a grade level each year and serve students in grades kindergarten to eighth grade.
The decision to expand in metro-Detroit was to meet the growing need to provide the local communities a high-quality school, and DCP: Redford offers a special opportunity for students, and the community, through its personalized learning model. Its personalized learning model enables teachers to tailor learning plans to students’ unique interests, aspirations and abilities, and students are empowered through engaging curricular approaches related to real-life experiences. Educators are respectful of and seek student opinions, promote positivity and caring relationships in their school community, and give learners a true voice in the way they learn.
The ribbon cutting took place a few weeks after the school’s first day of classes on Sept. 4 and included speeches from Frauenheim, school leadership, and a performance from DCP: Redford students.
“We wanted to focus on engaging with our students and families,” stated Camille Hibbler, School Director at DCP: Redford. “We look forward to not only driving student learning, but investing time with our students and expressing authentic love, support, care, and excitement within our school.”
For more information on Distinctive College Prep: Redford, visit http://www.dcpredford.org.
Distinctive Schools is 501(c) non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and accelerating the work of charter schools serving kids from traditionally underserved backgrounds. We will innovate, trailblaze and collaboratively lead a public education transformation that positively impacts the greater education community and ensures that each and every one of our Distinctive Schools students thrives in college, career and life.
