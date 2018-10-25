Boy Scouts of America Honor Future Leaders with the Clearwater Community Volunteers Center
This will be the troop’s second Court of Honor at the CCV Center. A standard Flag Ceremony and Pledge of Allegiance starts the Court of Honor before the lighting of 12 candles representing the 12 points of Scout Law. Later, the scouts are presented their badges and rank promotions are formally recognized before the troop and their proud parents.
“As Scout Master, I would say the most rewarding part of the job is when I see my Scouts come together as a patrol.” said Chris Lumsden, Scout Master for Troop 313. “They can see for themselves that they can handle things on their own and it’s a moment of pride for me when I see them realize that they can do it!”
Troop 313 has used the CCV Center as its home since the center first opened on March 24, 2018.
Dylan Pires, Community Affairs Director for the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization said, “As an Eagle Scout from Troop 313, I learned leadership skills and how to set a good example for others through actions for my community like humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard wrote, ‘There are many people one influences. The influence can be good or it can be bad.’”
Troop 313 is open to boys of any faith, as is any troop. Boys in the Scouting program and encouraged to be faithful and loyal, as laid out in the Scout Oath and Law.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers:
The Clearwater Community Volunteers have over 25 years of community service under their belt with over 150,000 families and children helped since their founding in 1992. Sponsored by the Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization, they stay true to their reputation of helping others with their new center located on the corner of Fort Harrison Avenue and Drew Street in downtown Clearwater.
