Paracosma Recognized as one of the "15 Most Promising Virtual Reality Startups 2018”
StartUp City magazine has featured Paracosma as one of the leading VR startup companies in their October 2017 edition
“To help CTOs, CIOs and CEOs find the right virtual reality solution provider, a distinguished selection panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, VCs, industry analysts, and the Startup City’s editorial board has selected a list of VR Solution Providers that exhibit innovative technologies combined with cloud strategies.”, explains StartUp City Managing Editor Kenneth Thomas. “We have considered the vendor’s ability in building solutions and services that can effectively yet economically account for a productive virtualization, keeping in mind the factor of time-focused delivery.”
“We are honored to be recognized for our achievements and to be selected among the ‘15 Most Promising Virtual Reality Startups 2018’,” said Ken Ehrhart, Founder and CEO of Paracosma. “StartUp City has done a great job of not only acknowledging leading startups in the space, but also in highlighting leading investors enthusiastic about the potential of the sector.”
The Virtual Reality Startups Special features articles by seven leading investors focused on VR discussing the opportunities they see ahead. “Perceived as the technology of the future, virtual reality is equipped to bequeath enhancements, and radically redefine business workflows by building a link between the real and digital world and amplifying real-life scenarios.”, writes Mr. Thomas. “The game-changing technology is making inroads in manufacturing, logistics, education, healthcare, and automotive sectors in addition to its prominence in the gaming and entertainment area.”
As a venture capital investor since 2000, Mr. Ehrhart has witnessed the boom and bust of many technology cycles and sectors. “As the Founder and CEO of a VR startup,” he says, “it is exciting to move beyond the early hype around the potential of VR and mature to the point that both startups and investors are creating real long-term value in VR and AR.”
About Paracosma
Paracosma Inc is an AR and VR consulting and systems integration company that provides solutions and skills to both small and large customers. Paracosma’s services include content creation, application development, and systems integration across a broad range of AR and VR platforms. Additionally, Paracosma Inc creates its own content in the gaming, entertainment, tourism and education/training spaces. Paracosma also has proprietary technology for producing, viewing, managing and distributing 360-degree photo and video content.
About Startup City Magazine
Startup city Magazine is an initiative to help customers find their solution in a place where they usually do not look at, the world of startups. StartupCity Magazine brings together investors, Accelerators/incubators, CIOs, CEOs, CPOs, and stakeholders with new age startups under one roof—shedding light on the audacious solutions of functional startups. These solutions have a proven track record of helping companies across verticals, from science to money management, from medicine to technology and from multimedia to e-commerce and a multitude of domains.
