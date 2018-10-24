Construction Begins for Clearwater’s 26th Annual Winter Wonderland Holiday Village
After a month-long construction phase, Clearwater’s Winter Wonderland will open December 1st when Santa will turn on 100,000 lights for 3 weeks of family fun.
At Winter Wonderland’s December 1st grand opening Santa will plug in the 100,000 twinkling lights of the 77 live Christmas trees in his village to kick off the 3-week Holiday festival for thousands of children and families. Dozens of volunteers will spend close to 2000 hours constructing the winter-themed village.
“For the past 25 years, our Winter Wonderland has had an unbroken record as a safe, family fun festival,” said Ms. Pam Ryan Anderson, Chairman of CCV. “This holiday ‘village’ is every child’s magical playground where they can decorate cookies with Mrs. Claus, visit with Santa and his elves, pet baby animals, ride ponies and the Winter Wonderland train, slide down the 20-foot slide, jump enthusiastically in Winter Wonderland’s bouncy house and take a spin on the human gyroscope. This year there may even be surprise visits from the Grinch, along with some snow and nightly entertainment on the stage.”
Clearwater’s Winter Wonderland is also a food and toy drive for needy children and families. Visitors are asked to bring an unwrapped toy or non-perishable food item and put it in Santa’s sleigh. All of the donations will be given to the Pinellas Sheriff’s Police Athletic League to help families over the holidays.
Winter Wonderland will be open every day from 6pm to 9pm through December 22nd, except on Mondays and Tuesdays. Admission is free but there is a small charge for some activities and the food items in the Hot Chocolate Shop (cash-only transactions).
For more information about Winter Wonderland or the Clearwater Community Volunteers, please visit www.ccvfl.org.
About the Clearwater Community Volunteers
Clearwater Community Volunteers (CCV) is a non-profit, charitable organization made up entirely of volunteers and was founded by parishioners of the Church of Scientology in Clearwater. CCV produces the “Ginormous Easter Egg Hunt” in Coachman Park in Clearwater every spring, Fashions with Flair fundraiser fashion show at the Fort Harrison and Winter Wonderland. CCV gets its inspiration from Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard’s article, “Love and Help Children” in his book The Way to Happiness. CCV has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars over the past 25 years for charities such as Nourish to Flourish, Shriners Hospitals for Children Tampa, Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast, Homeless Empowerment Program, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, the Police Athletic League and The Children's Home, Inc., the oldest orphanage in Tampa.
Pat Harney
Church of Scientology Flag Service Organization
727-467-6860
email us here