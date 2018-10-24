Electro-Mech Series 900-SMT Offers LED Array Backlighting
Electro-Mech new Series 900-SMT developed to improve pushbutton lens legend display characteristics and visibility options.SOUTH EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOUTH EL MONTE, Calif., October 24, 2018 -- Electro-Mech’s new Series 900-SMT has been developed to improve legend display characteristics of the EMC Series 600-800 by including LED arrays of SMT LED’s on a PCB inside the lens base and assembly.
The SPST-DPDT-6PDT illuminated switch includes several design enhancements to provide maximum LED lighting to meet any OEM front panel switching application that requires split legend lenses:
• Custom PCB with high brightness, surface mount LEDs
• Lens brightness 100 fL and higher, depending on lens cap and filters
• White LEDs (colored legends created using color filters)
• Dead face in ambient light
• High efficiency low temperature and long life
• Custom legends available
• Momentary, alternate, push-on-remain-in push-off & momentary snap feel, functions
• Lens retention force of 5-7 lbs.
• 1.0 resistive load @ 30 VDC for switch circuit(s)
• 28VDC operating voltage for LEDs
• NVIS filters available
Developed from the EMC Series 600 family, this lightweight switch weighs less than 1.2 oz. [34g], mounts into a 0.875” [22.3mm] square mounting hole, and requires approx. 2.40” [61.0mm] of space behind the panel. Interconnection to circuitry or wiring is provided by standard solder lug terminals which accept 20awg wire, or the unit can be provided with PCB pin terminals.
The Series 900-SMT switch is rated at 1.0A resistive at 28 VDC. Other features provided by the Series 900-SMT include four different slide bar switching options, operating pressure of 32 oz. (+ 8 oz.), plunger travel of approximately 0.25” [6.4mm], and a rated switch life of 100,000 minimum actuations.
Electro-Mech Components, Inc. is located 15 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in South El Monte, California and specializes in the design and manufacture of illuminated pushbutton switches, indicator lights, potentiometer-switch assemblies, and multi-switch interlocking assemblies. The company operates its switch manufacturing and shelter manufacturing plants in Tijuana, B.C. Mexico.
For complete specifications, drawings or pricing on the Series 900-SMT switches, or the company’s entire line of products, contact:
Electro-Mech Components, Inc.
Attn: Terry Trumbull
Phone (626) 442-7180 x12
terry@electromechcomp.com
https://www.electromechcomp.com
Terry Trumbull
Electro-Mech Components, Inc.
+1 6264427180
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook