ELECTRO-MECH’s SW45135 OFFERS BLINK ADVISORY AUDIO ANNUNCIATOR
SOUTH EL MONTE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electro-Mech's new product SW45135 has been developed to offer a blink advisory indicator with flashing legend(s) and optional audio signal.
The illuminated indicator assembly includes several design enhancements to provide maximum LED lighting to meet any OEM front panel annunciator application and offers full face or split legend lenses:
• Custom PCB with high brightness, surface mount LEDs
• Lens brightness 100 fL and higher, depending on lens cap and filters
• White LEDs (colored legends created using color filters)
• Dead face in ambient light
• High efficiency low temperature and long life
• Custom legends available
• Lens retention force of 5-7 lbs.
• 28VDC operating voltage for LEDs
• NVIS filters available
• Optional audio signal / buzzer at 88 dB approx.
Developed from the EMC Series 900-SMT family, this lightweight switch weighs less than 1.2 oz. [34g], mounts into a 0.875” [22.3mm] square mounting hole and requires approx. 2.40” [61.0mm] of space behind the panel. Interconnection to circuitry or wiring by standard solder lug terminals which accept 20awg wire, or the unit can be supplied with PCB pin terminals.
Electro-Mech Components, Inc. is located 15 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in South El Monte, California and specializes in the design and manufacture of illuminated pushbutton switches, indicator lights, panel annunciators, potentiometer-switch assemblies, and multi-switch interlocking assemblies. The company operates its switch manufacturing plant in Tijuana, B.C. Mexico.
For complete specifications, drawings or pricing on the SW45135 annunciator, or the company’s entire line of products, contact:
Electro-Mech Components, Inc.
Attn: Terry Trumbull
Phone (626) 442-7180 x12
terry@electromechcomp.com
https://www.electromechcomp.com/downloads
Terry Trumbull
Electro-Mech Components, Inc.
+1 6264427180
terry@electromechcomp.com
