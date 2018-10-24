Recruiting for Good Launches Rewarding Maui Weekends
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good will reward referrals with fun Maui getaways to improve the quality of life for L.A.'s working professionals, and moms too.
According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, "We love rewarding paradise to people who make referrals and help Recruiting for Good make a difference (we share proceeds to fund Our Moms Work, community service). Join us to celebrate life, and enjoy luxury Maui getaways often."
How to Enjoy Rewarding Maui Weekends
3 Ways to Participate
1. Refer an open position at a company, when Recruiting for Good fills the position, and earns a finder's fee; a portion is rewarded to enjoy 3 night luxury hotel stay (Lahaina or Wailea) and a fine dinning gift card.
2. Refer a candidate in engineering or tech, when Recruiting for Good, finds the person a great job, and earns a finder's fee a portion is rewarded to enjoy 3 night luxury hotel stay (Lahaina or Wailea) and a fine dinning gift card.
3. If candidate is an engineering or tech professional, and submits their resume directly to Recruiting for Good to land a great job (and completes probation period), a portion of the fee finder'fee earned is rewarded to enjoy 3 night luxury hotel stay (Lahaina or Wailea) and a fine dinning gift card.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "Feeling inspired from my recent trip to Hawaii Food Festival in Maui, I created these fun themed weekends; Beauty Foodie Party (girls weekend), Kickass in Maui (adventure seekers), and Mindful in Maui (relax and romance). Join Recruiting for Good to enjoy any of these awesome weekends."
About
Recruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals great jobs, since 1998. Companies retain us to find the best talent in Accounting, Finance, Engineering/IT, Marketing, and Sales professionals. We reward referrals with fun life experiences. We sponsor www.OurMomsWork.org. and the Fun Social Club Celebrating Women www.TheBeautyFoodie.Club
Our Moms Work is a Santa Monica based community service sponsored by Recruiting for Good; offering cost free personal career mentoring services. In 2019, coming out with funded services to offset the cost of running a business for mom entrepreneurs and business owners. Our fun mission..."When we love life...the party never ends." www.OurMomsWork.org
