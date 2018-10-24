Vancity Filmmaker Screening at the 2018 Director's Cut International Film Festival in Vancouver
Vancouver local, Pennan Brae wrote, produced, scored and starred in The Astronot, an award winning feature film drama set during the 1960’s space race.
The film follows Daniel McKovsky, a young Oregonian who lost both his parents at a young age and whose only solace is his fascination with space travel and the cosmos beyond. One day at the age of 30, he meets outgoing postal worker, Sandy Allister who had just moved to Bend, Oregon from Cape Canaveral. This new inclusion into his otherwise lonely existence forces Daniel to confront his darkest fears of loss and emptiness which shall lead him towards becoming, The Astronot. The Astronot has already won accolades at various international film festivals in the USA, UK & Europe including Best Feature Film, Screenplay & Score.
Pennan Brae's brand new album is also called, ‘The Astronot’ and it features 11 songs which serve as the film’s soundtrack. The second single released in Canada is “Crashland” and the song is currently receiving airplay on Rock radio across the country. Another track off the album, “Walk With Me” was already released to radio in Canada, the UK & Europe and received airplay on over 200 stations. The album was recorded at Blue Light Studio in Vancouver with producer Kaj Falch-Nielsen, with additional sessions taking place in Los Angeles with composer/producer Eric Alexandrakis, renowned drummer Steve Ferrone and INXS bassist Garry Gary Beers. The album is currently available in vinyl at select record stores in Canada but is accessible worldwide digitally on iTunes, Amazon or Spotify.
The 2018 Directors Cut International Film Festival is on Sunday, October 28 and is hosted by Ishwar L. Maisuria of Mya Studios. For more information and tickets, please visit the festival's website at: http://myastudios.com/directors-cut-film-fest. For more information on The Astronot please visit www.TheAstronot.com.
The Astronot Official Trailer