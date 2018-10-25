Taste of Perth Amboy Draws Record Attendance, Celebrates City’s Spirit and Raises Funds for YMCA’s Homeless Initiative

Chef Jose Marte (second from right) with the team from Paila Y Leña Restaurant, which prepares exceptional Dominican cuisine, is one of the most popular dining stations at the Taste of Perth Amboy.

High school students from the culinary arts program at Middlesex County Vocational H.S. earned the Second Place trophy in the Best Taste category. Shown on the right are Mayor Wilda Diaz and culinary arts teacher Stephen J. Moir.