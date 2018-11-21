Torino welcomes Guadalupe Soros as Managing Director.
(Torino Capital LLC:USA Private Held Company)
Guadalupe brings over 15 years of experience in special situation financing, mergers and acquisitions, Chapter 11 and out-of-court restructuring, credit and credit derivatives structuring across a variety of sectors including Energy, Oil & Gas, and Latin America cross-border finance. Previously, Guadalupe worked at Houlihan Lokey in their Financial Restructuring Group, and at HSBC in both their Oil & Gas and Latin America Structuring Groups. Guadalupe started her career as an engineer for BP’s affiliate Pan American Energy in Argentina.
“Torino continues to see attractive investment opportunities in Latin America and this move will further strengthen our existing investment banking capabilities and deepen the range of services we can offer our clients” said Victor Sierra, CEO of Torino Capital. "We are excited to have Guadalupe join our team and expand the success we have achieved to date. Some of us have had the opportunity to work with her and have great respect for her expertise and professionalism".
Regarding her new position at Torino Capital, Guadalupe said: “I am thrilled to join an outstanding team at Torino. The firm has an extensive international network which will enable me to offer clients top-notch advice on the most complex cross-border transactions”.
The appointment follows the recent recruitment of financial structuring expert Jaime Rodriguez Beckmann, demonstrating the firm’s commitment to investing in professional talent.
About Torino Capital LLC
Torino Capital LLC an SEC registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC.
Torino focuses on investment banking services and securities execution services for selected institutional investors and high-net worth individuals. The firm, founded in 2011 by Victor Sierra, is committed to service clients providing local market intelligence, information, unbiased analysis and competitive pricing.
For more information about Torino and its services please visit:
www.torinocap.com
Fabiano Borsato
Torino Capital LLC
+1 212-661-2400
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Google+
LinkedIn