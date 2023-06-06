Torino Economics, Research Unit of Torino Capital, Achieves Recognition Among the Forecasters in Latin America
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Torino Capital is proud to announce that for the third consecutive year its Research Unit, Torino Economics, has achieved recognition among the most accurate economic forecasters in Latin America, earning first place for its Uruguay current account forecast, and three accolades in the Annual FocusEconomics Awards for the best forecasters in its 2023 Edition.
— Victor Sierra, CEO
The Torino Economics team won the following accolades for their forecasts during the Focus Economics awards for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023:
• 2021 Awards: Ecuador's inflation rate (second place).
• 2022 Awards: Peru's exchange rate (first place); Bolivia's exchange rate (second place); Mexico's GDP (second place); Uruguay's GDP (second place); Peru's current account (second place) and Peru's fiscal balance (third place).
• 2023 Awards: Colombia's GDP (third place); Mexico's GDP (second place); Bolivia's fiscal balance (second place) and Uruguay's current account (first place).
Importantly, FocusEconomics is a leading provider of economic analyses and forecasts for 200 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and the Americas, and price forecasts for 34 key raw commodities. Each year, the FocusEconomics awards recognize the three best economic forecasters for their precision on the future evolution of six fundamental macroeconomic indicators: GDP, fiscal balance, inflation, interest rate, exchange rate, and current account.
This recognition reflects the team's commitment to periodically providing timely forecasts that allow people to provide relevant information to their clients and end-users in the region.
"For us, it is an honor that, for the third consecutive year, a world-renowned organization such as Focus Economics has recognized our work as forecasters in a region as challenging as Latin America. This distinction commits us even more, to carry out our work under the highest standards of rigor and excellence", said Fabiano Borsato, Head of the Economic Research Team, after hearing the news about the awards.
"I am really proud to see that our research team is taking firm steps to consolidate its position as a reference in macroeconomic forecasting for the region," said Victor Sierra, Torino Capital's CEO, after learning about the achievements.
About Torino Economics
Torino Economics is Torino Capital's Economic Research Unit, which is a certified minority-owned company. Their activity entails tracking the development of the economic environment in several Latin American and Caribbean countries.
The organization promotes innovative thinking, widening current perspectives, and a continuing quest for new study fields. They are also a training platform for individuals in their early careers working in an environment that supports gender equality and minorities, giving their team members the tools, they need to improve their personal and professional skills.
Furthermore, the team at Torino Economics produces periodic monitoring studies on Latin American economies as well as daily briefings on the most important economic and financial developments in the region to their clients and end-consumers.
