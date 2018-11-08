Torino Capital LLC welcomes Jaime Rodriguez as Managing Director
(Torino Capital:Private Held Company)
He will join Torino as a Managing Director focused on arranging specialty finance solutions for U.S. and Latin American clients.
"Torino continues to see ample opportunities for growth in the fixed income business. During the last two years our focus has been to build a flawless platform in order to incorporate experienced fixed income professionals," said Victor Sierra, CEO of Torino Capital LLC. He added: "we are pleased to welcome a highly regarded professional like Jaime Rodriguez"
Jaime has more than 20 years of multinational experience in structuring debt products, structured loan transactions, sales of emerging markets credits, commodities, structured notes and derivatives products for large international banks including ABN AMRO, HSBC and BTG Pactual.
He has an in-depth knowledge of derivatives, credits, various accounting and regulatory environments particularly in Latin American markets.
"Strategically Torino is a perfect fit given my previous experience. This is an extremely driven group with a strong knowledge base," said Jaime Rodriguez.
About Torino Capital LLC
Torino Capital LLC is a SEC registered broker-dealer and a member of FINRA and SIPC.
Torino focuses on execution services for selected institutional investors and high-net worth individuals. The firm, founded in 2011 by Victor Sierra, is committed to service clients providing local market intelligence, information, unbiased analysis and competitive pricing.
