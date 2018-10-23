AdvisorHub Appoints Associate Publisher & Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AdvisorHub (www.advisorhub.com) has named Bill Baldenko as Associate Publisher & Chief Revenue Officer.

Bill, who is based in the online publication's New York City office, has held positions of increasing responsibility within the media industry. He worked for the past 28 years at Dow Jones, where he had served as Associate Publisher of "Barron's" and helped transition its traditional print-sales team to multi-media sales.

In addition to leading AdvisorHub's sales team, Bill will use his extensive experience in developing marketing strategies to raise the publication's profile.

“Bill is an accomplished digital sales executive with an outstanding record of success in the financial and business-to-business sector," said Tony Sirianni, CEO & Publisher of AdvisorHub. "He has a proven ability to direct and motivate a high-powered digital sales team and provide the leadership necessary to effect change and encourage new ideas. His appointment shows our commitment to being the definitive source for breaking news, critical compensation data, and a forum for advisors to safely share their opinions on best practices, growth strategies and potent products and services.”

About AdvisorHub:

AdvisorHub provides news, investigative journalism and sophisticated commentary on the wealth management industry. The site also features recruiting deals, compensation information, and other resources crucial to advisors’ business and careers.

AdvisorHub has offices in New York, NY, and Middleburg, VA.