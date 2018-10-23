Dubai’s attractions and leisure industry empowered to deliver up to 25 million visitors by 2025
Not only this, Saudi’s tourism industries is set to create a US$7bn market to achieve Vision 2030 and Oman’s Ministry of Tourism targets US$15bn investments in tourism sector by 2040, making it loud and clear that the Middle East countries are ready to take the global attractions and tourism industry to the next level.
All these developments and upcoming projects in the multi-billion attractions and leisure industry were discussed by over 300 senior stakeholders from the industry at IQPC Middle East’s Attractions, Leisure and Tourism Middle East mega show in Dubai on Tuesday, 23 October.
Hosted by Dubai Culture & Arts Authority and organized by IQPC Middle East, the event was set under the theme of ‘Attracting global visitors, activating partnership strategies and creating world-class experiences’.
Now in its fifth edition, the event saw an impressive line-up of speakers from organisations including Novo Cinemas, Architectural Heritage Society, Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, Dragone - La Perle, Dubai Municipality, Oman Tourism Development Company, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Commerce and Investment, Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs Saudi Arabia, Emaar Hospitality Group, Alandalus Property, Louvre Abu Dhabi and many more.
Leading companies including Vivaticket, Attraktion, CL Corp, Infitec, Ropes Courses, ITEC Entertainment, TEMPO, Cleanbox, showcased their solutions at the event.
Elaborating on the highlights of this gathering, Ayusha Tyagi, Managing Director, IQPC Middle East, said, “Attractions, Leisure and Tourism Middle East facilitates over US$35billion worth of project opportunities in the growing attractions and tourism market. Since its inception in 2015, the event has attracted international representation from regions including US, Europe and Asia to connect and do business with senior stakeholders from theme parks to museums, cinemas to live events, malls to hotels and resorts and much more.”
Celebrating the commemoration of the 60th appointment anniversary of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, HE Saeed Al Nabouda, Acting Director General at Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, commented: “Dubai Culture and Arts Authority’s support for the third ‘Cultural Tourism and Museum Development Middle East Forum’ (organized as a part of the Attractions, Leisure and Tourism Middle East) is in line with the vision of our wise leadership to support a diverse economy. We are proud to take part in this event that highlights Dubai as a global, innovative, and sustainable capital for culture, arts, heritage, and literature. The Emirate features many important landmarks that support cultural tourism in the UAE and tells the remarkable story of Dubai, including museums like Etihad Museum, art galleries, and historical neighbourhoods. We are confident that such events help reveal our Arab civilization to a global audience looking to explore more of our culture by presenting a brighter picture of the UAE and the region to the delegates of the conference.”
Platinum sponsors of the event, Flash Entertainment also added, “As the region’s leading live events specialists, it’s imperative to be involved in and support important industry events such as IQPC Middle East’s Attractions, Leisure and Tourism Middle East conference. Together, with stakeholder and governmental support we can continue to strive forward with the common goal of continuing to cultivate the flourishing live events and entertainment sector in the UAE and around the region.”
Alongside the main conference, the event featured a free-to-visit exhibition featuring showcase of the latest technology and solutions from companies including Blue Rhine Industries, Cleanbox Technology, Traffic Digital, VGS, Ganter to name a few.
Attractions, Leisure and Tourism Middle East mega show was held from 23-24 October at the Roda Al Bustan Hotel in Dubai and was organised by IQPC Middle East.
