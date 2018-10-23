New Lead Generation Service Launches a Free Beta for Business Owners

As a treat to its first customers, PRBrics is launching its BETA version, offering the full Premium package to registered BETA users for free.

LONDON, LONDON, UK, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local marketing for US-based businesses just got easier with the official launch of the free PRBrics Beta – a unique service that provides small and medium-sized ventures with cost-effective lead generation and brand awareness for their local business marketing efforts. PRBrics allows businesses to expand and reach the right audience by guaranteeing exposure through smart news distribution, media outreach, and social engagement and thus, improve their local marketing campaign.

“We at PRBrics understand that we live in a highly interconnected, globalized world, in which products and services travel from one market to another daily. We want to help any big and small business owners out there who are willing to expand by sharing the news to public opinion leaders, such as journalists, bloggers and social media influencers, “says the PRBrics Team.

As a treat to its first customers, PRBrics is launching its BETA version, offering the full Premium package to registered BETA users for free. Businesses are welcomed to register at https://prbrics.com/beta/ and receive the following benefits:

• Reach-out to up to 1500 relevant journalists, bloggers, media outlets and influencers.

• News Published on 400+ News High-Authority News Media Outlets

• Extended Business Listing Service

• Access to Social Media Managing Dashboard

• Extended Customer review notifications

• Social Detect & Engage managed service

Business owners who are interested in obtaining more detailed information on the advantages of becoming a BETA tester of PRBrics, can visit the official page and also fill out the available application form there: https://prbrics.com/beta/.

About PRBrics:

PRBrics’ mission is to grant public visibility to your product, service and/or business, without which your success in the desired market is highly improbable. Our team understands how important it is to have stable and positive relationship with your customers, the future of your brand depends on. One primary way to gain it is through communicating your story to public opinion leaders, such as journalists, bloggers, and social media influencers. We are here to connect you to them and spread the word! We do way more than that, though.

(PR By Muller And Green)