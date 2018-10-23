The Ritz-Carlton, Bali listed as a Top Resort in Asia

Family Bonfire by the beach Beach front villa Hydro-Vital Pool The Ritz-Carlton, Bali A cozy Club Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton, Bali

We are honored to be acknowledged in these awards and thrilled that our dedication to creating highly memorable experiences has been recognized” — Karim Tayach

BADUNG, BALI, INDONESIA, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is delighted to be listed as one of the Top Resorts in Asia in the 31st annual Condé Nast Traveler 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards.

“Condé Nast Traveler is one of the leaders in the world travel industry, motivating a discerning readership with incomparable travel experiences and exotic destinations. We are honored to be acknowledged in these awards and thrilled that our dedication to creating highly memorable experiences through our superb location, luxurious accommodation, unique dining experiences and gracious service by our team of Ladies and Gentlemen has been recognized,” says General Manager Karim Tayach.

The Ritz-Carlton, Bali graces the beautiful beachfront in Nusa Dua, attracting guests from around the world, drawn to supreme comfort and modern luxuries in a choice of spacious suites and stunning pool villas. Upgrading to The Ritz-Carlton Club level elevates the guest experience by unlocking exclusive benefits, including access to the Club Lounge with private pool where complimentary cocktails, gourmet food service, and personalized check in are offered. The resort also offers the opportunity to discover the essence of Bali through unique heritage dining experiences at Bejana the resort’s signature Indonesian restaurant, deluxe spa treatments inspired by ancient healing traditions at The Ritz-Carlton Spa and customized tours to discover the island’s mystical temples and stunning hinterland through the Concierge service.



Condé Nast Traveler – a luxury and lifestyle magazine is renowned for inspiring travelers around the globe. It’s Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest running and most prestigious in the travel industry and are generally known as “the best of the best of travel”. Nearly half a million readers rated their travel experiences in 2018 to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today.

This most recent accolade follows a number of awards for The Ritz-Carlton, Bali in 2018, including Bali’s Leading Resort at the highly-esteemed World Travel Awards in September. In July the resort won Luxury Beach Resort Spa, at the World Luxury Spa Awards, as well as Luxurious Scenic Setting for the resort’s signature Indonesian restaurant, Bejana, and Luxury Beachside Restaurant for The Beach Grill.



Located on a stunning beachfront combining with a dramatic clifftop setting, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is a luxurious resort offering an elegant tropical ambience. Featuring tranquil views over the azure waters of the Indian Ocean the resort has 279 spacious suites and 34 expansive villas, providing the sheerest of contemporary Balinese luxury. Along the foreshore are The Ritz-Carlton Club®, six stylish dining venues, an indulgent and exotic marine-inspired Spa, and fun, recreational activities for children of all ages at Ritz Kids. A glamorous beachfront wedding chapel, makes an idyllic setting for destination weddings, while a range of outdoor event venue and extravagant spaces provide the perfect scene for celebratory events and wedding reception in Bali. Well-appointed conference venues, luxurious meeting spaces, customizable residential packages and experienced organizers also entice those looking to create inspired MICE Tourism events in Bali. Whether work, pleasure or romance is on the agenda, The Ritz-Carlton, Bali is the place to make memories that last a lifetime. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn.



