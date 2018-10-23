Visual FoxPro Code Converter 2.15 - HTML5 Web App Launches in Seconds Providing Cloud Based FoxPro PRG Code Conversion

VFP Projects Having Thousands of Lines of Code Can Make Use of Automated PRG Code Conversion using the Visual FoxPro Code Converter

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- .com Solutions Inc. has released a greatly improved HTML5 demo version of the Visual FoxPro Code Converter 2.15. The free online demo enables VFP developers to test the conversion of PRG code into different development environments.

The Visual FoxPro Code Converter 2.15 HTML5 demo launches seconds in any web browser. The fast performance of this HTML5 web app is primarily due to it being deployed using the Glyptodon Enterprise implementation of Apache Guacamole hosted on the Google Cloud Platform.

Running within modern web browsers, no download is required. Just paste in your sample code and click the "Convert" button to instantly see the conversion results.

Click the Visual FoxPro Code Converter screenshot to run the online conversion tool immediately.

https://www.fmpromigrator.com/services/vfp_conversion.html#vcc

This is an online demo version of the Visual FoxPro Code Converter tool, the full version is included with FmPro Migrator Platinum Edition, available for ordering online.