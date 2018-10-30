Breakside Brewery Partners with "Friends of Trees"
Breakside Brewery to support the work of Oregon nonprofit organization, Friends of Trees, at its Slabtown location.
Next month, Breakside Brewery will be supporting the work of Oregon nonprofit organization, Friends of Trees, at its Slabtown location. Each Tuesday during November, the brewery will be donating a portion of proceeds and hosting a representative to share the group’s mission with visitors.
Founded in 1989, Friends of Trees is committed to inspiring people to improve the natural world by planting trees together. Today, the organization is a nationally recognized, regional leader in improving the urban tree canopy and restoring sensitive natural areas—through programs delivered by thousands of volunteers.
Scott Fogarty, executive director for Friends of Trees said, "We are thrilled with our Breakside partnership which will help green our region. This is critical to fighting climate change, cooling the planet, and cleaning our air and water. It's this sort of community partnership that makes it possible for Friends of Trees to engage more than 6,000 volunteers to plant 50,000+ trees in our region every year."
When: Every Tuesday in November, 11am - close
Where: Breakside Brewery, 1570 NW 22nd Ave, Portland, OR 97210
What: Portion of each day’s sales donated to Friends of Trees. Those who attend all four Tuesdays can receive a stamp on a special Breakside fundraiser card and enter to win prizes at the close of November.
Contact: (503) 444-7597
More information on Friends of Trees can be found at: FriendsofTrees.org
