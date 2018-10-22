Nutrigenomix Appoints Dr. Karen Eny as Director of Clinical Services
“We are thrilled to have Dr. Eny join Nutrigenomix,” said Dr. Ahmed El-Sohemy, the company's founder and Chief Scientific Officer. “With her diverse experience in both genomics research and clinical nutrition she will lead the development of new evidence-based tools and resources to further enhance the services we offer to our network of thousands of health professionals.”
Prior to joining Nutrigenomix, Dr. Eny was a research fellow at the Hospital for Sick Children in the Genetics and Genome Biology program and more recently in the Child Health and Evaluative Sciences program. During her fellowship as a Gibney Family Scholar of the Heart & Stroke Foundation she conducted genome-wide association studies to identify genes associated with cardiovascular disease risk markers in type 1 diabetes.
“As a nutrition professional with a passion for understanding the underlying genetic factors impacting food intake behaviours and our response to different foods, I am excited to be working with the team of leading nutrigenomics scientists and practitioners at Nutrigenomix.” said Dr. Eny. “With the advancement of scientific discoveries in the field of genomics, we now have the opportunity to provide enhanced personalized nutrition recommendations to optimize health and performance.”
Dr. Eny is a Registered Dietitian specializing in nutritional sciences and genomics research. She obtained her PhD from the University of Toronto, where she investigated genetic determinants of sugar consumption. Her landmark study linking the GLUT2 gene to habitual sugar consumption was published in the journal Physiological Genomics and received world-wide media coverage. This genetic marker is included in several commercially available nutrigenetics tests.
To learn more about Nutrigenomix visit www.nutrigenomix.com.
ABOUT NUTRIGENOMIX
Nutrigenomix Inc. was founded in 2011 as a University of Toronto start-up biotechnology company that is dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals and their clients with comprehensive genomic information, with the ultimate goal of improving health and performance through precision nutrition. The company has a network of over 8,000 healthcare practitioners in 35 countries plus exclusive distributors in 10 other countries. The personalized nutrition reports are available in 8 languages and the current 45-gene test panel is available for health, sport and fertility. For more information visit Nutrigenomix.com or email info@nutrigenomix.com.
Communications Department
Nutrigenomix Inc.
800-250-4649
email us here
Nutrigenomix Practitioner's Video