THE MUSEUM OF LATIN AMERICAN ART (MOLAA) PRESENTS Día Los Muertos Festival.
WHO: The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA)
WHAT: The MOLAA Día de los Muertos Festival
WHEN: Saturday, October 27 from 10:00AM-5:00PM.
WHERE: The Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) is located at: 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach, Calif. 90802 .
WHY: MOLAA’s Día de los Muertos Festival celebrates the lives of the deceased with food, drink, and activities the dead enjoyed in life. Día de los Muertos recognizes death as a natural part of the human experience, a continuum with birth, childhood, and growing up to become a contributing member of the community.
The holiday is celebrated throughout Latin America, Día de los Muertos is most strongly associated with Mexico, where the tradition originated. MOLAA has embraced Día de los Muertos and we’re pleased to present a robust example of this time-honored celebration.
Entry to MOLAA is FREE on October 27. Additional Día de los Muertos activities include:
Free After School Workshop: Sugar Skull Masks
October 31, 2018
3:30 – 5:00pm
Come make Sugar Skull Masks with us at this special Día de los Muertos workshop for kids! Engage in hands-on art making activities to celebrate Day of the Dead. All materials will be provided. This is a drop-in workshop. Space is limited! Free for children 12 and under.
Free After School Workshop: Mini Nichos
November 1, 2018
3:30 – 5:00pm
Celebrate and honor loved ones by making a Mini Nicho with us at this special Día de los Muertos workshop for kids! Engage in hands-on art making activities to celebrate Day of the Dead. All materials will be provided. This is a drop-in workshop. Space is limited! Free for children 12 and under.
Free After School Workshop: Butterfly Banderitas
November 2, 2018
3:30 – 5:00pm
Welcome the return of the spirits and make butterfly banderitas with us at this special Día de los Muertos workshop for kids! Engage in hands-on art making activities to celebrate Day of the Dead. All materials will be provided. This is a drop-in workshop. Space is limited! Free for children 12 and under.
The Museum of Latin American Art is located at: 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach, Calif. 90802 . Hours: Sun., Wed., Fri. and Sat., 11:00am – 5:00pm, Thursday, 11:00am - 9:00pm Admission: $10.00 General/ $7.00 Students (w/ID) and seniors (65+) Members and kids under 12 Free. Free Admission every Sunday sponsored by Target Info: (562) 437-1689 or www.molaa.org.
About the Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) The internationally recognized Museum of Latin American Art (MOLAA) was founded in 1996 in Long Beach, California and serves the greater Los Angeles area. MOLAA is the only museum in the United States dedicated to modern and contemporary Latin American and Latino art. In 2007 MOLAA unveiled its newly renovated and expanded campus designed by prominent Mexican architect, Manuel Rosen. The expansion more than doubled the Museum's size adding a 15,000-square foot sculpture garden. In 2017, Dr. Lourdes Ramos became the first Latina to hold the position of President and CEO in the museum’s 20 plus year history.
With its physical expansion complete, MOLAA’s focus is on strengthening its collection, that now numbers over 1,600 works of art and maintaining its position as a multidisciplinary institution providing cross-cultural dialogue.
