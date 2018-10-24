KDG Surpasses 1,000 Customer Experience Reviews

KDG has surpassed 1,000 customer satisfaction reviews

The business services company maintains a customer satisfaction rating of 99%.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 24, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Lehigh Valley custom software development and small business IT support team at KDG has surpassed 1,000 customer experience reviews. Every customer satisfaction rating the company has received is displayed transparently on the company’s site so users can see client feedback in real time.

“We value transparency as a company,” says Lynette Wills, Associate Vice President of Sales & Marketing at KDG. “We hold ourselves accountable for both our successes and our failures. This transparency and ability to own up to our mistakes ultimately helps us build a stronger relationship with our clients.”

Despite having received over 1,000 customer reviews, KDG maintains a 99% customer satisfaction rating.

KDG’s clients are sent an email soliciting feedback every week. Clients can select from five ratings that range from “Delighted” to “Frustrated.” That feedback is then transferred to KDG’s site in real time. Meanwhile, a dollar is donated to a charity handpicked by one of KDG’s employees as a “thank you” to the client.

“By giving feedback, our clients are helping us give back,” says Wills.

To see the company’s reviews, visit its customer experience page at https://www.kyledavidgroup.com/about/values/customer-satisfaction.

About KDG: KDG has been a leading provider of web design, custom software development for businesses, and small business IT support for over 17 years. KDG has developed a reputation for being able to see and respond proactively to changing markets. Learn more at https://kyledavidgroup.com/.

